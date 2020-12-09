Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ROAD. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

ROAD opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after buying an additional 1,038,931 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 330.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 518,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 254,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

