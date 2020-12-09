Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corning by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

GLW stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 189.65, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $37.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

