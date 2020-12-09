Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,237,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

CCI opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average is $165.17. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

