Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Crown worth $238,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.