Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,056 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

