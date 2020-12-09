DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DATATRAK International stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DATATRAK International has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.80.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.43%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

