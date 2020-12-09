Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.39.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $252.60 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.30. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

