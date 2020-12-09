DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM opened at $348.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,699,160. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.