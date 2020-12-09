DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DMAC has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $119.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

