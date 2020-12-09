Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FANG. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

