Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dollar General worth $240,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Dollar General by 6,179.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of DG stock opened at $211.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

