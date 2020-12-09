Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,737.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

