Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $15,913,500 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

NYSE:D opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,737.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.