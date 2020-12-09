Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Dover worth $217,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

