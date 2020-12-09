Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Dover worth $217,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

