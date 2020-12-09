Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $343.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Duluth by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Duluth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.