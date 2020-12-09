eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of eBay worth $260,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $267,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in eBay by 13.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 47,743 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in eBay by 25.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.