Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 332.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

