EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,746 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 634.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.29, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

