Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 15,302 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1,440.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

