Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 157 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $333.70 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

