Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 608 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

