Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

