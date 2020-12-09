Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 42.2% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Zoetis stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.