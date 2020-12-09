Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 305 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

