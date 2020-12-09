Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

