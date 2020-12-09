Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,907 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.