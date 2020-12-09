Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $192.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

