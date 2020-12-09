Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,806.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $963.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

