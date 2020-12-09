Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $225.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average of $202.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

