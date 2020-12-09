Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $487,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2,177.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,283.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

