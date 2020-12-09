Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2,566.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $150.43 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

