Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

ED opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

