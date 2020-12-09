Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $342,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

BMI stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

