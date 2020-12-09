Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $375,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of AMCX opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

