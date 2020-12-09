Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $395,000 in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

