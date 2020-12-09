Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

