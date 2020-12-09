Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $451,000 in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,539 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apache by 371.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apache by 463.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apache by 192.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

