Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 22.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BP by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BP by 2.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

BP stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

