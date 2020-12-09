Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Big Lots by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Big Lots by 3,755.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Big Lots by 71.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

