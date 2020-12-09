Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

