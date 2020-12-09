Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 253.0% in the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

