Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 48.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

