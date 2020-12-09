Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 12,968 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

