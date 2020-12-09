Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

