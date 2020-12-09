Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 182 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.