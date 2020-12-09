Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 934 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 246.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,917,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 24,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.08.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

