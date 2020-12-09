Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

