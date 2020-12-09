Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 304.4% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 93,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

