Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,863 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in FireEye by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,440 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in FireEye by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 226,247 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200,446 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth about $153,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEYE. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

